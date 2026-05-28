Lawsuit filed to shut down illegal massage parlor in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego City Attorney Heather Ferbert has filed a civil enforcement action to shut down an illegal massage parlor in Linda Vista.

According to the City Attorney, an investigation that began in early 2025 revealed ongoing prostitution activity, a reported sexual assault, and extensive building and zoning violations at Comfy Spa, located at 5201 Linda Vista Road:



February 6, 2025: An undercover officer was solicited for sex by a female employee, who was subsequently cited for a prostitution-related offense

February 4, 2026: SDPD responded to a sexual assault. A man who went in for a massage reported being inappropriately touched by a female employee

Between December 25, 2025, and March 11, 2026, SDPD officers documented more than 258 online advertisements, blogs, and reviews promoting sex acts tied to this establishment.

"This case is about protecting our community and the vulnerable people who are exploited inside operations like this one," said City Attorney Heather Ferbert. "When a business hides behind a storefront to traffic in commercial sex, ignores repeated warnings, and puts the public at risk, our office will use every legal tool available to shut it down."

The lawsuit also claims that the suite had been illegally converted into a partial residence, which included a full kitchen, an unpermitted washer, dryer, water heater, and shower room, and unpermitted electrical work, including added cameras and lighting. Six additional rooms had been built behind unpermitted interior walls for use as massage rooms.

The City Attorney’s Office is asking the court to issue an order shutting down the illegal business and ordering the Defendants to pay civil penalties of $2,500 per day, per violation, and investigative costs.

You can read the full lawsuit here: