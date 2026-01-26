Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lawsuit claims Costco uses false 'no preservatives' advertising for popular rotisserie chicken

David Zalubowski/AP
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed in San Diego federal court against Costco, which accuses the retail giant of falsely advertising that its Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken contains no preservatives, court papers revealed.

The complaint filed Jan. 22 on behalf of Escondido resident Anatasia Chernov and Big Bear resident Bianca Johnston alleges that Costco's website and in-store signs state the chickens contain "no preservatives" despite the presence of additives sodium phosphate and carrageenan.

The lawsuit states neither plaintiff would have purchased the chicken or would have paid less if they had known the additives were present, but also that Costco has "systemically cheated customers out of tens -- if not hundreds -- of millions of dollars" through the alleged false advertising.

Plaintiffs' attorney Wesley M. Griffith said in a statement, "Consumers reasonably rely on clear, prominent claims like 'No Preservatives,' especially when deciding what they and their families will eat. Costco's own ingredient list contradicts its marketing. That's unlawful, and it's unfair."

