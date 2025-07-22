Lawson-Remer elected Chair of San Diego County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer was elected chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday in a 3-1-1 vote, with Monica Montgomery Steppe and Paloma Aguirre selected as vice chair and chair pro tem, respectively.

Lawson-Remer, Montgomery Steppe and Aguirre -- who was earlier sworn in as District 1 supervisor -- voted in favor, while District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond opposed the appointments.

Their colleague Joel Anderson, who previously served as chair pro tem, abstained.

Lawson-Remer, previously vice chair, served as acting chair following the departure of Nora Vargas from the District 1 seat.

"Every member of this board brings a real commitment to public service," she said before the vote.

She cited the board's unanimous approval of the fiscal year 2025-26 budget last month as an example of consensus.

Lawson-Remer added that with a full board, the county can advance major priorities for residents, fight for constituents and deliver on the agenda.

"I think of this as a very pivotal moment for our region," said Lawson-Remer, adding that families "are counting on us to really build a force field around our region to protect people's rights and our quality of life."

"I hope we can continue working together," Lawson-Remer added.

Desmond said he was a no vote because District 5 hasn't held the chair or vice chair position in more than four years.

Although both are home to cities, Portions of Districts 2 and 5 feature unincorporated areas, while the other three districts are considered as more urban.

He added the larger unincorporated districts have been under- represented in leadership positions, and that the chair position used to be decided on a rotating basis.

"We are the representatives of these large areas," he said.

Desmond also criticized the diminished role for his district in terms of committee positions, which supervisors approved by a 4-1 vote, which Desmond also opposed.

Desmond also noted that four years ago, when he was incoming vice chair, his constituents were stripped of about 90% of committee assignments.

In a statement after the vote, Desmond said it was "outrageous and unacceptable that North County -- the largest and most diverse region in San Diego County, spanning over 2,000 square miles and home to hundreds of thousands of residents -- now has zero representation on (San Diego Association of Governments), (the Local Agency Formation Commission) and the (county) Water Authority."

"These boards make critical decisions that impact our infrastructure, transportation, water supply and the daily lives of North County families," Desmond said. "Yet, through blatant political partisanship, I've been removed from these supposedly `non-partisan' boards, leaving North County voiceless in decisions that shape our future."

Desmond added, "The very people who preach about diversity, equity and inclusion are practicing the exact opposite by silencing anyone with a different perspective. North County deserves a seat at the table, especially as we face rising costs, water reliability concerns, transportation failures, and growth pressures."

In an email after the vote, Lawson-Remer's spokesman Spencer Katz said she had no response to Desmond's criticism.

"The chair, vice chair and chair pro tem positions are decided by formal vote as we saw today," Katz said.

During public comment, some speakers called for Desmond to be made chair. County resident Becky Rapp said Desmond brings "a much-needed voice and perspective for San Diego's unincorporated communities areas, that are too often overlooked in county-wide decisions."

She added that time and time again, these areas are ignored and "deserve equity and leadership."

North County resident Kevin Stevenson disagreed, and said Lawson-Remer, Montgomery Steppe and Aguirre were the best choices, as they "are the most suited to guide San Diego County through this tough moment that we are currently living under."

