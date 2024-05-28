Law enforcement Torch Run kicks off in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - The kickoff of the law enforcement Torch Run will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Chula Vista Police Department.

The Torch Run spans two weeks, 11 counties, 200 communities, and 900 miles, and it will feature officers from local, county, state, federal, and military agencies, according to CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina.

They will converge on California State University, Long Beach, on June 8 to light the cauldron at the Special Olympics Southern California's Summer Games, signifying the official start of the games,

Tuesday's ceremony will feature speeches from CVPD Chief Roxana Kennedy, Assistant Chief Bernie Colon of the San Diego Police Department, and Thomas Selbe, the Special Olympics Global Messenger & Athlete and Law Enforcement Torch Run Council Member and others.

Following the ceremony, officers will start their trek with the Flame of Hope, Molina said.

Officers and staff members of the CVPD will participate in the run with their counterparts from law enforcement agencies around the region.

The Torch Run is the largest public awareness campaign and grassroots fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Southern California. Last year the campaign raised $1.7 million, the sergeant said.

