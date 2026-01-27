Law enforcement-involved shooting in Escondido under investigation

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating an incident in which a person was shot and wounded by a law enforcement officer in Escondido.

A San Diego Police Department watch commander confirmed to ABC 10News that a law enforcement-involved shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in an area near Grand Avenue and Elm Street.

The Escondido Police Department confirmed their agency was involved, but no other details on the incident were released.

ABC 10News has a crew heading to the scene; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.