Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Law enforcement-involved shooting in Escondido under investigation

escondido_police_shooting_sky10_012726.png
KGTV
escondido_police_shooting_sky10_012726.png
Posted
and last updated

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating an incident in which a person was shot and wounded by a law enforcement officer in Escondido.

A San Diego Police Department watch commander confirmed to ABC 10News that a law enforcement-involved shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in an area near Grand Avenue and Elm Street.

The Escondido Police Department confirmed their agency was involved, but no other details on the incident were released.

ABC 10News has a crew heading to the scene; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES