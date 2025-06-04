Law enforcement expert weighs in on ICE operation at Buona Forchetta

SOUTH PARK - The actions of ICE agents at Buona Forchetta in South Park has caused a lot of controversy. Community members asking, "Did things go too far?" We asked a law enforcement expert to take a look at the video, and asked him his thoughts about serving a search warrant in the middle of a Friday night dinner service.

A chaotic scene Friday night at Buona Forchetta filled with loud bangs and smoke. An ICE operation at the restaurant, turning ugly fast, resulting in swift reactions from the community...

"It was just like a punch in my gut," said Jean DiCarlo-Wagner. "And I felt nauseated. And if you don't cry over the miscarriage of judgement, you have lost your heart."

...and calls for answers about federal agents actions from local leaders.

"We're here because we're outraged by what we saw on Friday," said Rep. Juan Vargas.

ICE defending its operation, saying four people were arrested and accused of being in the United States illegally.

With the agent's actions under a microscope, we asked former San Diego SWAT Commander Ray Shay to walk us through law enforcement tactics and what he saw play out.

"You have people with relationships," said Shay. "It's almost like going into a house and taking someone out of a kitchen, and a husband, wife, son or daughter are there. There are people who know these people, and so the emotional levels are very very high."

Shay said this kind of situation is risky for everyone involved.

"No one was hurt and they were able to take the prisoners and leave so the operation was completed without injuries," said Shay. "But I have been at scenes where federal officers have come close to actually shooting people because they keep attacking the officers. So it's very dangerous for the public."

Shay said the flash bangs were most likely used to keep the crowd back, so agents could leave.

We asked him with his experience, is there anything he'd do differently? He pointed to communication and crowd control.

"So you can see that they may not be level of communication you'd like to see, but they were facing a challenging situation," said Shay. "They're just trying to get their prisoners and leave the scene."