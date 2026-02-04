Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Issue at Naval Medical Center San Diego gate leads to law enforcement response

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An unspecified security-related incident at the main gate to Naval Medical Center San Diego led to a law enforcement response on Wednesday morning.

The situation unfolded just before 6:30 a.m. at the gate on Bob Wilson Drive, causing a traffic backup onto Florida Drive.

A Navy official told ABC 10News security measures were deployed at the gate as a precaution due to what they described as a "minor procedure failure."

The official went on to say the situation was resolved by 7 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

