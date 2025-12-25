Last-minute Christmas shoppers brave crowds and weather to complete holiday lists

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With Christmas just around the corner, procrastinating shoppers are making their final push to complete their holiday gift lists, despite concerns about crowded stores and rainy weather.

If you haven't finished checking off names on your shopping list, you aren't alone. As I discovered, everyone has their own game plan to get their shopping done just in time.

Delilah Gomez is among the many doing last-minute Christmas shopping. She's determined to complete her list before things get crazy.

"I'm actually just looking for like last-minute shopping for like my dad, my fiancé, and just more of like my brother. So the men get the last-minute shopping all the time for me," Gomez said.

She's not alone in her procrastination. According to a recent survey from the International Council of Shopping Centers, 9 out of 10 shoppers choose to wait until close to Christmas to shop.

To help get her out of the store quickly, Gomez did some homework before heading into Kohl's.

"I kind of already know what I want. So I'm in and out more in and out because if I'm here forever, the lines are going to get longer, so I'm just trying to get in and then just out right away," Gomez said.

That's exactly what Kohl's store manager Brandon Preal recommends. Not only will it make shopping easier, but it's also a way to save some cash, as there are deals online and when using store apps.

"Through our Kohl's app we have an option where it has the coupons and it will show friends and family coupon that's going on for 25 percent. They'll earn Kohl's cash and then there's Sephora coupons in there as well," Preal said.

But there are other shoppers like Ken Shuttleworth. He does last-minute shopping with his wife as they pick out their gifts for each other right there in the store.

"We're pretty practical. We like clothes, you know, get clothes and shoes, and the things that we can use. We pretty much stick to that," Shuttleworth said.

What many of the shoppers I talked to did agree on was their worry about how the weather would impact crowds at the stores.

"That's horrible that it's raining. Oh my gosh I hate that it's raining right. Then have to deal with traffic, and then that's why I want to do it now, because if I do it later in the evening, you know it's going to be like a stampede in here. It's going to be horrible later when you're looking for gifts," one shopper said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

