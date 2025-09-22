Last Interstate 5 exit before US-Mexican border to close starting Monday night

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The last southbound Interstate 5 exit before the U.S.-Mexican border will experience a three-day closure for pipe installation work beginning Monday.

The closure will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday as part of infrastructure improvements at the Camino De La Plaza off-ramp in San Ysidro, according to Caltrans.

Drivers who want to avoid crossing into Mexico can detour by exiting at the Via De San Ysidro Boulevard off-ramp on southbound I-5, turning right onto Via De San Ysidro Boulevard then left onto Calle Primera and continue toward Camino De La Plaza through Willow Road.

Caltrans

Officials advised those who do not exit in time will be directed across the border into Mexico, and that drivers should plan ahead when using alternate routes.

Nearby residents can expect increased noise and traffic in the area, Caltrans officials said.

More information on upcoming closures ca be found at dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.