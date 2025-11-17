Las Vegas man sentenced for sex trafficking 16-year-old girl in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California announced Monday a Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the sex trafficking of a 16-year-old girl.

Prosecutors say Vincent Bailey trafficked the victim in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego, between June 25 and July 15, 2024.

Bailey first contacted the victim through Instagram and pursued a sexual relationship with her before introducing her to the life of prostitution around Las Vegas, according to the press release.

The victim reached out for help in San Diego and waited for National City police officers at a local restaurant. But nine days later, the victim's mother reported her missing again. Prosecutors say she was later found branded, with a tattoo under her left eye, that matched one Bailey has.

California Highway Patrol arrested Bailey on Oct. 1, 2024, during a traffic stop where another reported minor from Spokane, Washington, was in the vehicle.

“Human trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors is a despicable crime that has no place in California,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I’m proud of the work our California DOJ-led San Diego Human Trafficking Taskforce did to investigate and hold accountable the perpetrator of these horrific crimes."

A judge has also ordered Bailey to pay $7,000 in restitution.

If you are living or working under threat of violence or extortion, or you suspect someone else may be, call: National Human Trafficking Resource Center toll-free, 24/7 Hotline: (888) 373-7888 or TEXT BeFree or 233733.