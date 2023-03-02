Large tree falls on Pacific Beach apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Residents at a Pacific Beach apartment complex were shocked after a huge tree crashed down onto the building Wednesday night.

"It's a Torrey pine and it fell down,” said resident Krista Bossi.

Bossi said she came home from work to find this building's new tenant.

"It's been there forever so I assumed it's stable, but it fell,” Bossi told ABC 10News.

Some residents of the building on Parker Place said something else was in the air after the tree fell.

"It smelled weird because it fell on the power lines, too. So, it was smoking,” resident Katrina Didion said.

San Diego Fire-Fescue Department Battalion Chief Craig Newell said luckily no one was hurt.

"We have some residents that are trapped inside. They're choosing to stay inside right now. We're looking at the opportunity to take them out of the building with our big ladder truck,” Newell said on Wednesday night.

He also told ABC 10News that power had to be turned off to this block because of tree limbs being in the wires.

"They'll start to bring the tree down little bit by bit. So, they don't unweight one side or the other and that'll cause it to twist and cause it to fall and cause any more damage,” Newell said. "Unfortunately, they'll be without power for an unknown amount of hours."

No power means no heat for some, which would be making it for a cold night for many. But some are figuring out ways to stay warm on this winter weather night.

"I mean, it's not perfect. We live up in Bay Park. So, we're just going to go up to our neighbor's house and hang out for the night. We're lucky that way … but it's definitely not ideal,” said resident Danny Govenar.

"I talked to one of the guys. But they're trying to clean up the lines and make sure it's safe. And so I'll just go up to my parents' house and hang out there,” Bossi said.