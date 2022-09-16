Watch Now
'Large amount' of guns and electronics stolen in Tierrasanta armed robbery, police say

Posted at 12:43 PM, Sep 16, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a "large amount" of guns and electronics were stolen from a Tierrasanta homeowner in an armed robbery Friday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. on Reballo Lane, near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. The suspect held the homeowner at gunpoint in his garage.

SDPD did not provide an exact number for the amount of guns stolen. Police say the homeowner suffered minor injuries in the robbery but is expected to be OK.

Officers provided a limited suspect description to 10News: A man wearing a bandana wielding a handgun.

