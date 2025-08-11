Lane closures scheduled for SR-78 this week for work on Mar Vista Bridge

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Contractors will close all lanes of SR-78 near Mar Vista Drive, starting Monday, Aug. 11, through Thursday, Aug. 14.

The closures will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow crews to demolish portions of the bridge for improvement and expansion works.

Westbound lanes will be closed tonight and on Tuesday, August 12, from Sycamore Avenue to Vista Village Drive.

Eastbound lanes will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday nights from Civic Center Drive to Sycamore Avenue.

Signs for detours will be placed in the area to help drivers navigate around the construction zones.

Contractors say residents living in nearby communities should expect construction noise and lights while crews are working.