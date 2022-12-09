Lakeside father of 3 killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A Lakeside woman is appealing for information, after her husband died in a motorcycle crash, sparking a hit-and-run investigation.

“I have a hole in my body. I lost half of me,” said tearful Abigail Jaramillo.

A week later, her grief remains overwhelming.

“He was supposed to come back home, and he didn't,” said Jaramillo.

Last Friday night, her husband Antony left their Lakeside home on his motorcycle, headed to her mother's home in El Cajon to pick up a car and move some furniture.

About 20 minutes later, she received a 24-second voicemail from Antony's phone. In the voiceail: the sound of sirens.

Alarmed, family members started driving his route, and happened upon the accident scene at the transition ramp from the southbound 67 to the westbound 8.

According to the CHP, based on physical evidence and a witness, the motorcycle was going at a high rate of speed. It crashed into the concrete wall, and Antony was thrown off. He ended up in the road.

Investigators say a car then struck him, and kept on going. Antony, a 33-year-old father of 3, would die at the scene.

“I almost fainted. I felt my heart drop to my stomach,” said Jaramillo.

Jaramillo calls her husband, who worked as a field technician for SDG&E, a devoted father.

“He's hardworking caring, loving,” said Jaramillo. “He was very conscientious while driving.”

A baffled Jaramillo is now in search of answers. Her husband’s phone was not recovered with his belongings. It’s not unclear how the phone call was made. A Christian, Jaramillo believes it was God’s way of letting her know something was wrong.

Jaramillo is also searching for the driver who hit her husband, and kept on going.

“They left my husband dead on the freeway. It’s not right at all. Need that person to be found accountable for their actions as well,” said Jaramillo.

Jaramillo is appealing to the public for tips.

“He had three kids at home and never returned, and I just want to be able to put him to rest,” said Jaramillo.

The CHP believes the car they're looking for is an older model Toyota Camry, color unknown. Anyone with information is asked to call the El Cajon Area Office at 619-401-2000.

SDG&E spokesperson Anthony Wagner released the following statement:

“Antony Jaramillo was a cherished member of our field utility crew. His tragic loss is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with Antony’s family and friends. SDG&E has been in touch with his immediate family to offer our condolences and support through this difficult time.”

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help Antony’s family with funeral and other expenses.