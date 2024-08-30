Labor Day weekend domestic travel expected to be busier than last year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s going to be very busy at airports and on the roads this Labor Day weekend.

At San Diego International Airport, officials said they're expecting to see around 75,000 people a day to come through each day during the holiday weekend. Overall, 450,000 travelers are expected across six days of travel for Labor Day.

AAA said domestic travel over Labor Day weekend is going to be up 9% compared to last year, and the cost to travel domestically is going to be down 2%.

AAA also said Thursday and Friday are supposed to be one of the busiest days to travel, and its booking data shows Alaska cruises, European cities, and tourist attractions are the most popular destinations.

Other top Labor Day destinations include Orlando, New York, Boston, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Just in time for the long, holiday weekend, the San Diego International Airport opened over 2,800 parking spaces in its highly anticipated new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza.

For San Diegans hitting the road, AAA said to expect to pay $1 higher than the national average at $4.67 per gallon.

AAA said travelers taking road trips should expect to pay less for gas compared to last year. Right now, its site shows that the national average is $3.50 per gallon, which is around 30 cents cheaper than in 2023.