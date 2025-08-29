Labor Day sales bring deep discounts on seasonal items, shoppers say timing is key

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- To make room for the next big holiday like Halloween, many stores are slashing prices on their summer seasonal items like BBQ grills, offering shoppers lots of deals to choose from.

Richie Macias said he took advantage of the markdowns while looking for pool supplies.

"I'm looking for pool supplies for my pool because at this time of the year it’s cheaper. So, I’m hoping to get some type of bargain,” Macias said.

He left a Walmart carrying gallons of chlorine, taking advantage of Labor Day deals.

Signs marked in yellow pointed shoppers toward discounted items, including large barbecue grills reduced from $174 to $122.

Lawn furniture and coolers were also marked down.

"For items that costs like $200, I get it like half the price; that's a pretty good deal," said shopper Jose Garcia.

Garcia said he compares prices extensively and times his purchases to maximize savings. He added, “usually at the end of the season they discount the merchandise. Most of the time I wait, and I get good deals.”

Stores such as REI are also running Labor Day promotions, with tents, camping chairs and sleeping bags discounted by 20 to 30 percent.

But despite the deals, a recent NerdWallet survey found that 52 percent of people plan to spend less this Labor Day compared to last year. Still, 59 percent of those surveyed believe retailers are offering good holiday bargains.

Many shoppers said that while they are hunting for Labor Day discounts now, they are already saving for Christmas shopping.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.