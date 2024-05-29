La Mesa woman's grocery run ends in road rage attack

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A La Mesa driver is recounting how a trip to the grocery store ended in a brutal road rage attack.“I was struck in the right eye,” said Debi Brinkmeier, 66.

Almost two weeks later, Brinkmeier's right eye remains tender.

Her vision also remains damaged since that hot Wednesday afternoon, when she went shopping at Frazier Farms Market.

“Rolled down my windows to air out car,” said Brinkmeier.

After putting the groceries in her SUV, she drove out of the parking lot, turning right onto Jackson Drive.

“I eased out. There were no cars. The ‘Keep Clear’ area was clear,” said Brinkmeier.

She headed toward one of the left-turn lanes.

“That's when this man came speeding around corner, and he had to put on his brakes,” said Brinkmeier.

Brinkmeier says moments later, while stopped at a red light, that car, a black Honda coupe pulled alongside her right side, a man in his 20s at the wheel.

Brinkmeier says she heard him cussing and yelling. She glanced over and saw him banging on the top of his steering wheel with his fists.

She says she looked forward, not wanting to further provoke him, but suddenly, his face was at her passenger door, screaming.

“He was acting demonic to me. I’ve never see anyone acting like that,” said Brinkmeier.

"Next thing I knew, there was a lot of pain in my face. It hit me in the eye with blood gushing everywhere,” said Brinkmeier.

Brinkmeier drove herself to the nearest ER, where she was treated for a deep cut near her eye.

She called police, and in the back of her SUV, officers discovered the item that struck her: a full can of orange Crush.

13 days later, she says her vision in her right eye remains blurry and cloudy, and doctors have yet to find the cause.

“It's sad. I’m worried about it,” said Brinkmeier.

Brinkmeier says she's also concerned about getting driver off the roads. She's hoping a witness or someone with video will come forward.

“I'm afraid next time, he could kill someone … He went from 0 to 100 in about two seconds,” said Brinkmeier.

Brinkmeier describes the driver a man, as between 20 and 25 years old, about 5’6”, with shoulder length, curly black hair. He was driving an older model, black Honda coupe with faded paint.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Mesa Police at 619-667-1400.