La Mesa teen seriously injured after crash involving EDCO trash truck

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A La Mesa teen is recovering in a hospital after colliding with a trash truck on his way to school on Thursday.

The crash happened as Caleb Carvalho was riding his bike along University Avenue towards Helix High School on campus, where he was a freshman.

Thursday was supposed to be Caleb's first home game of the season at Helix High.

Carvalho's parents say he was riding his bike, wearing a helmet, when an EDCO truck made a sudden turn and hit their son.

"Without a blinker, so Caleb didn’t know he was going to turn, so Caleb tries to swerve, and as he does, his bike gets sucked under the back tires of the trash truck," says his mom Joss Carvalho.

Caleb suffered severe compact pelvic fractures and a femur fracture. He's had two surgeries already and has a long recovery ahead. He'll spend the next eight weeks on bed rest. Caleb will miss the entire football season.

His parents say Caleb is very athletic and dreams of playing football through college. They are hopeful he'll make a full recovery and be able to play again, but it is too early to know for certain. His parents and girlfriend say he's optimistic and even makes jokes with doctors.

EDCO sent ABC 10News the following statement regarding the crash:

"On behalf of the entire EDCO family, our thoughts are with the Helix High student and their family, and we hope for a full and speedy recovery as a result of the accident that occurred this morning. EDCO has a deep history of serving the City of La Mesa and cares about the community with a commitment to operating safely. We are investigating to understand how this accident occurred and what we can do to prevent future accidents from happening."