La Mesa security guard returns home after being held in Tijuana prison

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After being held at a Tijuana prison for nearly a year, a mom and her son finally reunited on Tuesday.

"He’s a role model for his siblings, and to see him- it was just good to see him,” mom Jackie Anderson said.

Late last March, Rodney Dantzler Jr., a private security guard, had just finished his shift before making his way to a friend’s place in Chula Vista.

He said he missed his exit, ended up at the border where he asked to make a U-turn but wasn’t allowed.

“Honestly, just a regular 9 to 5 man. It went from being a regular day to kind of like hell in a matter of minutes,” Dantzler said.

A gun was inside his trunk, which he was licensed to carry in the U.S.

“You get your guard card and firearm exposed permit. You got those two things; you’re allowed to carry, but under certain laws and certain proper situations. And I go by the book, did everything by the book,” Dantzler said.

And Mexican officials arrested him on gun charges.

“This can’t be happening; [I was] more worried about work when it happened too, and my family. I thought I was going to get out in two or three days. I didn’t think it was going to be anything that big of a deal,” Dantzler said.

When asked how long those potential two or three days turned into, Dantzler and Anderson said 355 days.

Nearly a year away from his family, friends and young son.

"My son is my world, my everything. My little twin. I'd do just about anything for him,” Dantzler said.

While facing an uphill battle to free her son, Anderson sought help from the San Diego Chapter of the Original Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment.

Yusef Miller, with the organization, told ABC 10News that they were with Anderson every step of the way.

“We had to be flexible to navigate their system to get Rodney home. Rodney home is the only thing that we are interested in,” Miller said.

Miller told ABC 10News Dantzler’s situation is comparable to parole here in the States.

After such a frustrating and harrowing ordeal, a mother, son, and family are reunited and have a message for all.

“If you’re in the situation and you find yourself coming to the last U.S.A. exit, don’t cross. Stop, call [the] San Diego Police Department. They can help you from there because once you cross over, they can’t help you,” Anderson said.

