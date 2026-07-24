La Mesa Police launch AI assistant for non-emergency calls

LA MESA (CNS) — The La Mesa Police Department is using an artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant on its non-emergency telephone line to help residents access information and services more quickly, it announced Friday.

Developed by Hyper, the technology is now available by calling the department's non-emergency number at 619-667-1400. The new voice technology is designed to reduce wait times and connect callers to the right resources faster, while all 911 calls will continue to be answered by trained dispatchers, according to the department.

The system supports multiple languages and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Calls handled by the AI assistant are recorded and transcribed for quality assurance and operational review. The department said they will continue to monitor system performance and adjust as needed to ensure reliable service and maintain the highest level of customer service.

Police Chief Ray Sweeney said the technology reflects the department's commitment to embracing innovative solutions that improve service without compromising public safety.

``Our mission is to ensure that every member of our community can quickly access the help they need," Sweeney said in a statement. ``Every 911 call will continue to be answered by a trained dispatcher. By using this technology for routine, non-emergency calls, we're able to eliminate unnecessary wait times, improve customer service and allow our dispatchers to focus their full attention on emergencies and calls that require immediate human intervention."

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