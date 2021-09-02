La Mesa man dies after car slams into concrete pillar, wall in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Spring Valley that claimed the life of a La Mesa man Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:18 p.m. CHP says a 31-year-old man was traveling southbound on Conrad Drive south of Rogers Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Due to reasons still under investigation, the driver veered off the road into the northbound lane and dirt shoulder and proceeded to travel southeasterly until his car slammed into a concrete pillar and wall at 4017 Conrad Drive.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened, and he was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol impairment is a factor in the crash.

