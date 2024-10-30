La Mesa City Council candidate's campaign vehicle targeted, billboard ties sliced

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A La Mesa City Council candidate made a harrowing discovery while driving his campaign vehicle.

La Mesa City Council candidate Shawn Townsend is still replaying what happened to his campaign vehicle less than two weeks before election day.

“I park it throughout La Mesa for 24-hour periods in different locations,” said Townsend.

On Friday, he parked his car on Lemon Circle, two plywood billboards mounted on top. That day, it was on a residential street for about 10 hours when he picked it up around 6:30 p.m.

He drove a few blocks into the Vons parking lot when he felt something from above.

“That’s when the whole billboard rocked and shook forward, and it shifted,” said Townsend.

He got out and discovered the cause. Four of the heavy-duty tip ties tying the billboard to his car had been cut. He did have some extra ties and was able to secure the billboard.

“That could have been catastrophic. Someone could have really gotten hurt... It’s a very malice intent. If that thing would have crashed into my windshield, it could have done some serious damage to me, or a bystander,” said Townsend.

The act he calls malicious comes amid an election that's been anything but.

“It's been very cordial,” said Townsend.

Townsend and three other candidates are vying for two seats.

When asked if his campaign was being targeted, Townsend said, “I would hope not. I don't know... I don’t believe so. It boggles my mind. La Mesa is a great community. I’ve lived here over 22 years. I’ve never had a problem.”

Townsend filed a police report for an act that has added to Townsend's emotions as election day approaches.

“I’m nervous and shocked, wondering who would do this and why,” said Townsend.

Townsend says he'll continue to drive around with his campaign vehicle until election day.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call La Mesa Police at 619-667-1400.