La Mesa bank burned down in May 2020 to be rebuilt

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A bank that was burned down during a night of unrest in La Mesa in 2020 is being rebuilt.

On May 30, 2020, a round of peaceful protests took place in La Mesa, but the situation devolved later in the evening when some people began rioting and looting, targeting several businesses.

One business, the Union Bank on 4771 Spring St., was torched and burned to the ground amid the chaotic events.

In the following days, many La Mesa residents banded together to pick up the pieces and clean up their town.

On Wednesday afternoon, a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to mark the reconstruction of the Union Bank branch.

In a news release, Carlton Hill, the branch manager of the La Mesa location, said, “Union Bank has been proud to call La Mesa home for nearly 100 years and remains committed to serving the needs of the community. We will continue to make important steps toward investing in the growth of this community.”