La Jolla street permanently closes to cars, creating new pedestrian promenade

LA JOLLA (KGTV) — A portion of Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla has been permanently closed to vehicle traffic, creating a new pedestrian promenade that expands outdoor dining options for local restaurants.

The concept began five years ago during the pandemic when La Jolla resident Philip Wise sought to create space for people to safely walk to outdoor dining establishments.

"When we did it, it was such a success, every restaurant survived, no employees lost their jobs, and the locals loved it," Wise said.

Dave Schutz, a cheese shop owner who has worked on Avenida de la Playa for 50 years, welcomes the change to the neighborhood.

"It's really quite a relief that it's been made permanent," Schutz said.

After extensive negotiations, the City of San Diego approved Wise's application last Thursday to keep the street pedestrian-only, 24/7.

Wise, who worked with the La Jolla Shores Business Association, has significant plans for the area's future development.

"We'll have proper bollards set up to prevent traffic coming through. The streeteries will come out farther so we'll have a 20-foot wide walking promenade," Wise said.

He expects these changes to be completed before the end of the year.

"It's changed the atmosphere of the block a lot. Previously before the closure it was congestion and traffic. Nowadays it's just lovely," Wise said.

The La Jolla Shores Business Association will also create 11 alternate parking spots to replace the parallel parking normally available on that street. Wise says they already have a location on Camino del Oro, though this parking solution will take around two years to complete.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

