La Jolla set to light up Fourth of July with drone show

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — La Jolla will light up the night sky this Fourth of July with a spectacular drone show, offering a modern twist on Independence Day celebrations that's both environmentally conscious and visually stunning.

Now in its third year, the La Jolla Fourth of July drone show will feature 500 drones creating a 15-minute patriotic display starting at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The show will take place from the La Jolla Beach and Tennis club, but will be visible anywhere along La Jolla's coast, as the drones are set to fly 350 feet high in the air and will be about 900 feet wide.

It will especially be visible at Mt. Soledad Memorial Park, which offers panoramic views of San Diego's coastline.

"It's fantastic and they're fun," Jim McInerny, the organizer behind the La Jolla drone show, said. "They've got a lot of movement, and they can last longer than a normal fireworks show. This year, we're adding a local DJ who's coordinated 15 minutes of music to go with the animation."

The city originally switched from fireworks to drones after COVID-19 to protect La Jolla Cove's fragile habitat. This year's expanded show will feature nearly double the number of drones compared to previous years.

McInerny explained that drone shows offer advantages over traditional fireworks displays.

"It's quiet, and so a lot of communities are embracing that," McInerny said. "A traditional fireworks show has fireworks fizzling out in a few seconds. These [drones] can bring images up that can last a minute."

Hundreds will be heading to Mt. Soledad Memorial Park to watch the drone show, but Neil O'Connell, Executive Director at Mt. Soledad Memorial Park, said it's been a popular spot for years to watch all of the fireworks shows across the county.

O'Connell believes Mt. Soledad offers not just spectacular views, but also a meaningful setting for Independence Day celebrations.

"This is a place of solemn observation of a wonderful day that absolutely folds right into the meaning of Independence Day," O'Connell said.

With hundreds expected to gather at the memorial park to watch the drone display, O'Connell has one request for visitors.

"Behave to a certain degree when it comes to the solemn solemnity of this memorial, by that I mean be respectful of the memorial grounds," he said.

O'Connell adds that everyone is welcome to bring their own chairs, coolers, food, and drinks, but asks that trash bags be included and that all waste be taken with the guests.

O'Connell also said Mt. Soledad will close on Friday at 10 p.m.

Drone shows are gaining popularity nationwide as environmental activists raise concerns about the impact of fireworks on air quality and wildlife. They also provide a more accessible option for pets, veterans, and people with sensory sensitivities who might be disturbed by loud explosions.

Organizers of San Diego's Big Bay Boom, the West Coast's largest fireworks show, note they're implementing more environmentally friendly changes this year.

The Port of San Diego wrote ABC 10News that this year, it will implement sound monitoring, conduct water quality testing before and after the event, survey debris and cleanup operations on the bay floor.