Forward spread stopped after fire sparks evacuations in La Jolla

(KGTV) — The forward spread has been stopped after a fire broke out in La Jolla amid dry, windy conditions Thursday afternoon.

A total of three acres were burned in the blaze, according to fire officials.

The fire started just after 2 p.m. near Gilman Drive and Via Alicante. Several homes in the area were threatened by the flames.

Gilman Drive will be closed for four to six more hours, and drivers are urged to avoid the area as cleanup continues.

While firefighters sought to contain the roughly one-acre burn area, police cleared the public out of surrounding areas, including homes along Bremerton Place, Sugarman Drive and Via Mallorca.

Video from Sky10 showed thick smoke rising into the air. Watch video from the scene below:



City News Service contributed to this article.