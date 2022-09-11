La Jolla businesses team up for 9/11 beach clean-up in memory of fallen Marine

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — Several La Jolla Shores businesses teamed up with a veteran non-profit group for a beach and park clean-up on 9/11. The clean-up effort was organized in memory of Sgt. Billy Jamison, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 13 years.

The event opened up with a dedication and moment of silence for Jamison.

A group of 100 volunteers from Team Red, White & Blue, San Diego Yelp Elites, Dough Momma Pizzeria, Cove House and Shore Rider picked up trash on the beach and tidied up the parks Sunday morning.

Darren Moore, the owner of Dough Momma, Cove House and Shore Rider said helping Team RWB and supporting its commitment to veterans was a great way to spend the day.

"We pride ourselves on being strong members of the community and making good things happen whenever possible," Moore said.

Team RWB led the clean-up activities and gave supplies to the volunteers. The group says its purpose is to enrich veterans' lives by providing opportunities focused on building a healthier lifestyle, with an emphasis on mental and physical health.

“We believe that veterans are America’s most resilient citizens — and it’s time for more veterans to prioritize their well-being first,” said Jaime Yslas, the Veteran Engagement Director for the San Diego Chapter of Team RWB.

The press release says almost half of the volunteers were from the Yelp Elites group.

If you would like to learn more about Team RWB's efforts to help veterans, visit their website.

