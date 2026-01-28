La Costa Canyon High School teacher arrested, accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A teacher at La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad was arrested on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Bonta on Wednesday announced the arrest of the educator but did not formally identify him.

In a statement, the state AG said, “When someone who is entrusted with the care of our youth is revealed to be harboring child sexual abuse material, it is not only a crime, but also a betrayal of trust. Let me be clear: I will do everything in my power to fight for the safety and dignity of children. Protecting the most vulnerable among us is not just a responsibility of this office, it is a moral obligation. My office stands ready and fully committed to continuing this fight with the help of our law enforcement partners. We will work tirelessly to hold offenders accountable and to ensure that our children are protected, supported, and given the safe future they deserve.”

The state Attorney General’s Office said the teacher was taken into custody after an investigation determined he tried to buy child sexual abuse material on the internet.

Authorities searched the teacher’s electronic devices and confirmed “his possession and attempted possession” of child sexual abuse material.

Carlsbad Police Department Chief Christie Calderwood said, “We appreciate the outstanding work and professionalism of the Department of Justice, whose thorough investigation was instrumental in this arrest. This case highlights the importance of strong interagency partnerships in keeping our communities safe.”