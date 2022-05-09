Knife-wielding thief robs Kearny Mesa convenience store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A knife-wielding man robbed a Kearny Mesa convenience store Monday, authorities reported.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 20s, confronted a clerk at the 7- Eleven in the 9100 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m., brandished the weapon and demanded money, according to the San Diego Police Department.

After the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber left the business and fled in an unknown direction. He remained at large in the mid-afternoon, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.