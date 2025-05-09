Kids learn self-defense techniques at 2nd annual Jiu-Jitsu with a Cop event

BARRIO LOGAN (KGTV) - Fourth and fifth-grade students at Perkins K-8 School in Barrio Logan are learning self-defense techniques through a special program that pairs them with local law enforcement.

The second annual "Jiu Jitsu with a Cop" event, hosted by the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department, brought students together with martial arts instructors in a safe and comfortable environment.

Vince Colcol, owner of Stronghold Eastlake Jiu Jitsu, led the workshop, teaching the children basic attack and defense moves.

"One, it teaches them self-defense. It also gives them a sense of self-confidence. They can use this martial arts through daily life and what they learn in the martial art is what they can use," Colcol said.

The excitement was palpable in the room as students practiced their newly learned techniques with enthusiasm.

"I get to share something with them. And they've been pretty excited for the past two or three weeks. I don't know if you can hear the room, but it's a very exciting energy," Colcol said.

During the workshop, students learned practical self-defense strategies, including how to create distance from potential threats.

"You want to stop them from doing it. And you want to put your arms up so that way they don't get too close," one student explained while demonstrating a defensive position.

