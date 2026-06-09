Kidnapping, assault suspect arrested with help from license plate reader

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A kidnapping suspect was arrested within minutes of a 911 call with help from an automated license plate recognition system, police announced Monday afternoon.

At about 5:10 p.m. Friday, the San Diego Police Department received a 911 call from a witness in the Mira Mesa neighborhood who saw a woman run from a car, then be physically picked up and put back in the car by a man who then drove away, according to a statement from the department.

The witness provided a suspect description, license plate number and vehicle description to officers.

A search of the department's license plate recognition system showed the vehicle had been seen near the 9300 block of Kearny Villa Road, police said.

"At about 5:35 p.m., an SDPD officer spotted the vehicle driving southbound on Interstate 15 just past Aero Drive," the statement said. "The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, however, the driver failed to yield for approximately two miles before finally pulling over near Adams Avenue."

Once the driver stopped the car, the victim ran to the safety of the officer's patrol car, police said.

"The suspect was taken into custody without further incident,"

police said. "He was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail for kidnapping, false imprisonment, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, evading a peace officer, and driving under the influence."

During the investigation, officers learned that before the 911 call, the suspect had allegedly taken the victim from her home in the Mira Mesa neighborhood and forced her into his vehicle, police said.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Widven Yair Lopez, who was being held on $245,000 bail. Lopez was scheduled to appear Wednesday in Superior Court for arraignment.

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