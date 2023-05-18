Kickboxer's foot amputated following Golden Hill motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A local kickboxer is out of the hospital, after suffering life-altering injuries from a motorcycle accident.

Like most of her days, that Saturday in early May was a physically active one.

Francesca Petrolo, 36, had taught a youth boxing class for a local nonprofit, before hopping on her motorcycle to head home.

She was in the right lane on Market Street approaching 21st Street, when she says a car came out of nowhere, trying to make a U-turn.

“I remember it was a dark car, and then boom, on my leg … in-between the car and the motorcycle, before I rolled off the bike,” said Petrolo.

Petrolo says she rolled about four times, leading to a blur of pain.

“Hugging my leg up here, and the foot was open on the other side, and I started to scream,” said Petrolo.

At the hospital, tests showed a long list of broken bones, including the spine, wrist and leg.

A devastating foot injury forced her to make the decision, to have her left leg amputated above the ankle.

“I saved my legs. I was really worried about my legs,” said Petrolo.

Her injuries were difficult to process.

Petrolo was an amateur boxer and kickboxer in her native Italy, before moving—nearly 5 years ago—to San Diego, where she has competed in kickboxing.

“It’s not going to stop for me. It happened for reason, and I want to be positive,” said Petrolo.

Petrolo is already plotting out her physical therapy, and life with a prosthetic foot.

“I will have other goals to achieve. I will have a different life, but again, it will be in a positive direction for sure,” said Petrolo.

Witnesses tell us the driver of the dark sedan did stop. The investigation remains ongoing.

A Gofundme campaign has been started to help her with medical and other expenses.