Kellen Winslow II: Ex-NFL tight end sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple sex crimes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr., who committed sexual offenses against five North San Diego County women, was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison.

Via a virtual hearing, Winslow Jr. listened as three of his five victims and their families spoke about how his actions have changed their lives forever.

"That man is not a good man. I don’t think you know how truly dangerous this man is. Ever since I was raped, I couldn’t lift my head or take a couple of steps. I feel trapped, worried, scared. I feel like I don’t have a life at all. I’m worried about my safety," a then-54 year-old homeless woman said.

"Mr. Winslow has hurt me and damaged me for so many years," a then-17-year-old woman who in 2013 was raped by Winslow while unconscious said. "When I was called up to the stand, I shook because I was scared."

"I was the perfect victim for the first encounter, and that didn't stop him from approaching me again," a then-77-year-old woman who was assaulted by Winslow inside a gym jacuzzi said.

Last month, the 37-year-old agreed to the 14-year sentence through a plea deal where he admitted to assault with intent to commit rape in connection with one of the victims. The plea change was a lesser charge compared to the original charges for which he faced a potential life sentence.

In 2019, Winslow Jr. was convicted of multiple charges including forcible rape. But, the jury deadlocked on some charges which forced a retrial. But, before that could happen things took a surprise turn, when Winslow agreed to plead guilty to charges of rape, indecent exposure, and lewd contact.

When it was his lawyer’s turn to speak, he argued the years of head trauma from playing football contributed to these events, adding he’s looking forward to getting the medical treatment he needs.

"Mr. Winslow's depression, anxiety, self-medication, years and years of head trauma built to this particular incident," Winslow's attorney, Marc Carlos said.

When given the chance to speak, the Charger legend's son offered no comment or apology.

"I've been advised by my lawyer not to speak right now. But in the future, I do plan to tell my story," Winslow Jr. said.

In the end, the judge showed no mercy, handing Kellen Winslow Jr. the maximum sentence of 14 years.

"Sexual predator. That's what Kellen Winslow the Second is. He's a sexual predator. He prays on vulnerable victims, and he is very brazen in the way he carries out his crime." the judge said.

Winslow's wife of 13 years filed for divorce after he was convicted of the first rape charge in 2019.