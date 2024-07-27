Keeping Downtown San Diego clean during Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Day two of Comic-Con is in full swing, as organizers expect 130,000 people to visit this weekend. That creates a huge job for the people trying to keep Downtown clean.

The Downtown San Diego Partnership's Clean and Safe team consists of about 60 people who work around the clock to prevent trash and debris from piling up Downtown.

According to workers, Comic-Con is their Super Bowl.

"We always compare a regular four days to four days of Comic-Con," said Ernesto Romo, Director of Maintenance Services for the Downtown San Diego Partnership. In four days, we collect about 25 pounds of trash. During Comic-Con last year, we collected about 49,000 pounds of trash."

Romo says that equals about nine trucks filled to the brim with trash.

Plus, this is the biggest Comic-Con in the past four years, after disruptions from the pandemic and the writer's strike.

"The crowds are bigger, the people seem more excited to be here," said Romo. "It's been a long time coming from COVID to last year to this year. You can just tell the atmosphere is more alive here than ever before."

The Downtown San Diego Partnership has a Clean and Safe app to help people make cleaning requests. You can use it to describe the problem, take a picture, and send a request straight to the Clean and Safe team.