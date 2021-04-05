Kaiser Permanente to open central San Diego vaccination site

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new central San Diego vaccination site opened on Monday, ahead of California's COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expansion to all adults in the state.

The location is set up at 6602 Convoy Court, across the street from Kaiser Permanente's Clairemont Mesa medical offices. Kaiser says the site will initially be able to administer 500 vaccinations per day before ramping up to 2,000 vaccinations daily in the coming weeks.

The site, which is appointment only, will serve both Kaiser members and non-members who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

"We want to deliver as many shots in arms as safely and quickly as we can. The opening of this new site increases our capacity to help the community move forward to vaccinate those in less restrictive tiers," said Dr. Michael Lalich, Kaiser Permanente San Diego’s area medical director.

The new site will be available as an option under California's MyTurn scheduling site. Anyone who has trouble accessing the website can also call 1-877-813-7312 for assistance. Eligible San Diegans can also check Kaiser's website to get vaccinated at a Kaiser Permanente facility.

"We are doing all we can to increase the supply of vaccines. In anticipation of added supply, we are making moves like this to expand our capability to deliver more vaccines each week. We encourage all San Diegans to get the vaccine when available,” said Jane Finley, senior vice president and area manager.