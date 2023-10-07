Kaiser healthcare workers hope voices are heard as strike winds down

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Three long days of striking is coming to an end for thousands of Kaiser health care workers.

But Margie Chavez, who’s a member of the OPEIU Local 30 in San Diego, walked the sidewalk for as long as she could with a worn out voice and walking boot.

“Even though they’re not here right now, we stood shoulder-to-shoulder, brazo-a-brazo in what I promised when I started this to be a captain, that I would hold the line. I would not break it even if I was the last person out here,” Chavez said.

As things are taken down and packed up, union president Michael Ramey hopes his members’ and others’ voices were heard over the last three days.

“I assume they have been heard because we’ve been out here and Kaiser has agreed to come back to the table. But the main thing is that I hope when we get back to the bargaining table that our voices are heard,” Ramey said.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions will sound their voice again next week to negotiate with Kaiser on Oct. 12.

“Because as nurses, we can’t do the job we want to do. We can’t take care of you. We’re understaffed. And so, know that at least now hopefully Kaiser has heard us, hopefully we made a big difference,” Kelly Curtis, another OPEIU Local 30 member, said.

“The end is a good contract that works for us, that works for our patients and that Kaiser is also good with. So, that’s the end. All we’re doing is packing up stuff. The fight continues," Ramey said.