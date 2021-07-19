KAABOO San Diego announces plan to return in 2022

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Organizers with the KAABOO San Diego music festival said Monday that they plan to bring back the festival in 2022.

In a release, organizers said dates and ticket information for the music-art-culinary festival would be announced in the "very near future."

Those with tickets to the festival's 2020 event, which was canceled due to the pandemic, will have their previous tickets honored at the 2022 event, organizers added.

"Long overdue and with great excitement, I am finally able to announce that KAABOO is returning to San Diego. After much reported controversy surrounding KAABOO’s former ownership in 2019, followed by the global pandemic, I am pleased to announce that the show will go on. I know many have been awaiting updates and I sincerely apologize for the silence, which was beyond my personal control. Silent no more, I am pleased to announce that the KAABOO brand and event is in great hands and is here to stay. Although I do not run the brand or event any longer, I am thrilled that the forthcoming announcement from the festival organizers will please all past, present and future KAABOO fans. I look forward to attending the event as a spectator and watching key members of my former team do what they do best," said Jason Felts, KAABOO’s former Chief Marketing Officer.

KAABOO was set to move from the Del Mar Fairgrounds to Petco Park in 2020 before the pandemic canceled in-person concerts and festivals. Organizers didn't immediately say if the 2022 festival would still be held at the ballpark.

Monday's announcement comes after ticket holders told ABC 10News in May that they have been left in the dark about the festival's status. KAABOO's social media accounts sat quiet from July 2020 until May 2021, 10 days after ABC 10News ran a story regarding the festival's silence.

Virgin Fest took over the KAABOO brand in 2019 ahead of the festival's move to Petco Park. KAABOO had scheduled a 2021 return in September, but in May, a spokesperson for Petco Park said they, "have not been contacted by KAABOO to reschedule a date for their festival."