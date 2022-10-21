Juvenile suspect jailed in death of teen

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Tuesday night Oceanside police officers announced they arrested a teenager on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old was fatally stabbed at a skate park. Law enforcement identified the fallen teen as Justin Ferguson.

"It's hard to know he's not here anymore, and I miss him a lot," said Justin's brother Eddy. "I got a call from my mother sobbing on the phone saying something had happened to him and he's at the hospital. I rushed down, saw my mother, and we went to the hospital to see him."

Just hours later, the family's life changed forever. Police say Justin died at the hospital, a few hours after being stabbed at the Martin Luther King Skate Park.

The family doesn't know why anyone would stab him.

"Finding out about the news, it was like a movie scene," said Eddy Ferguson. "You're in a hallway and you get those words from the doctors. 'Hey, he's passed.'"

Relatives say Justin Ferguson's sense of humor was matched only by his love of gaming, and dream to become a web designer.

"It was such a joy being around him," said Eddy Ferguson. "Whenever you talk to him you know he's ready to pull out a joke. Just such a loving kid. The fact that he's gone at this early age is hard. He never really got to see life outside of school."

While police announced an arrest surrounding the murder case, Eddy Ferguson says the fight for justice is far from over.

"No peace comes from that," said Ferguson. "But my peace comes from knowing my brother is at full tranquility now. He's up there dancing with god. Couldn't ask for anything more."

Justin Ferguson's family organized a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses. If you'd like to donate, you can click here.