Juvenile hospitalized after being stabbed on the bus in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — One juvenile was hospitalized Thursday night with a stab wound from a group fight on a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Lt. Matthew Carpenter, with San Diego Sheriff's, said the incident happened at 4:55 p.m. at 700 Seacoast Drive.

"About 20 juveniles were fighting on the bus, and one of them was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition,'' Carpenter said.

Carpenter said all the juveniles ran when deputies arrived on the scene, and there is no one in custody.

