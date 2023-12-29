Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Juvenile hospitalized after being stabbed on the bus in Imperial Beach

mts_electric_rapid_bus.jpg
KGTV
mts_electric_rapid_bus.jpg
Posted at 7:30 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 22:30:21-05

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — One juvenile was hospitalized Thursday night with a stab wound from a group fight on a San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Lt. Matthew Carpenter, with San Diego Sheriff's, said the incident happened at 4:55 p.m. at 700 Seacoast Drive.

"About 20 juveniles were fighting on the bus, and one of them was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition,'' Carpenter said.

Carpenter said all the juveniles ran when deputies arrived on the scene, and there is no one in custody.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today