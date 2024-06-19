Juneteenth in San Diego: Celebration events, what's open & closed on June 19, 2024

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The WorldBeat Cultural Center will lead birdlovers on its second annual Harriet Tubman Freedom Bird Walk Wednesday, as celebrations of Juneteenth continue around the county.

The event will commence at 9 a.m. at the WorldBeat Center, "where we will take a moment to reflect on the significance of Juneteenth and talk about the significance of Black heritage flags. We will walk through our closest canyon in Balboa Park and take stops to talk about Harriet Tubman and how she used nature as a tool to help free her family and many slaves," a statement from the center reads.

Additionally, attendees can help plant a native tree in the new native outdoor classroom garden. All participants will also receive complimentary bird-friendly seed packets so that you can support them with food and shelter.

Juneteenth marks the anniversary of Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger reading General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, which began, "The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free," referring to Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862, declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. In 2023 the San Diego City Council voted to make June 19 a paid holiday for city workers.

In the evening, The Jazz Lounge will host "Songs of Freedom: Celebrating Juneteenth," featuring Rebecca Jade, Leonard Patton and Matt Falker. The venue is located at 6818 El Cajon Blvd.

Many events occurred this past weekend, but several events continue on the other side of the holiday, including:

-- A civil rights forum hosted by the California Western School of Law on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 225 Cedar St.

-- A celebration of Black art on Friday hosted by San Diego Art Directory and Liberation Through Art at 4:30 p.m., Chula Vista Otay Ranch Branch Library, 2015 Birch Road, Suite 1103

-- The San Diego Black Arts Festival at the Old Globe, hosted by San Diego Black Artist Collective at 8 p.m. Friday, 1363 Old Globe Way

-- Back to the WorldBeat Center from 7-9 p.m. Saturday and 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday for Stogie Kenyatta's "The World Is My Home: The Life and Times of Paul Robeson"

Most city and county of San Diego government offices will be closed Wednesday in observance of Juneteenth, including all administrative offices.

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the city of San Diego will not be enforced. All other parking violations will be enforced. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary.

All libraries will be closed.

For the county, all offices, libraries, family resource centers and animal shelters will be closed Wednesday.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday.

Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as scheduled for customers served by the Environmental Services Department. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

San Diego's Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center and the mattress collection site will be open. The city's container sales at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed.

The Development Services Department call center for appointments and inspection services will be closed. All other online services, including researching zoning information, submitting new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available by going to sandiego.gov/DSD.

City golf courses will be open during normal hours. Weekday rates apply. The Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and all city skate parks will be open, as well as the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track at 5977 Village Center Loop Road.

The Tecolote Canyon Nature Center will be closed. City swimming pools and city recreation centers will also be closed.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center. Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules.

El Capitan, San Vicente, Hodges and Sutherland reservoirs will be closed. All other city reservoirs will be open. Barring inclement weather, Chollas Lake will be open.

Summer street sweeping of Mission Beach alleys will be temporarily halted on June 19. Weekly services will resume the following Wednesday, June 26, and continue through September.

County parks, campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks remain open 365 days a year. However, the following locations will be closed:

-- Fallbrook Community Center

-- Lakeside Community Center

-- Spring Valley Community Center

-- Spring Valley Gymnasium

-- 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open)

-- Community Teen Centers

-- Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool

All county public health clinics will be closed Wednesday. All county offices will resume normal business hours Thursday.

