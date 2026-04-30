Jogger struck, killed by pickup truck in Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) - A pickup truck fatally struck a jogger shortly before sunrise Wednesday on a dimly lit roadway in Borrego Springs.

The northbound 2011 Nissan Frontier was traveling at roughly 50 mph when it hit the 25-year-old man at about 5:30 a.m. as he was running in a traffic lane on Di Giorgio Road, south of Tilting T Drive, in the unincorporated community in northeastern San Diego County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The jogger, a Borrego Springs resident, died at the scene of the accident. His name was withheld pending family notification.

"The driver of the Nissan sustained no injuries as a result of the crash," CHP public affairs Officer Jasmine Lopez said. "Alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor in this crash."

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