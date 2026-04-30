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Jogger struck, killed by pickup truck in Borrego Springs

California Highway Patrol CHP
Chris Carlson/AP
FILE
California Highway Patrol CHP
Posted

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) - A pickup truck fatally struck a jogger shortly before sunrise Wednesday on a dimly lit roadway in Borrego Springs.

The northbound 2011 Nissan Frontier was traveling at roughly 50 mph when it hit the 25-year-old man at about 5:30 a.m. as he was running in a traffic lane on Di Giorgio Road, south of Tilting T Drive, in the unincorporated community in northeastern San Diego County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The jogger, a Borrego Springs resident, died at the scene of the accident. His name was withheld pending family notification.

"The driver of the Nissan sustained no injuries as a result of the crash," CHP public affairs Officer Jasmine Lopez said. "Alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor in this crash."

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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