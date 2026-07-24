Joe Harper, longtime Del Mar Thoroughbred Club CEO, to retire at the end of 2026

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Joe Harper, the longtime CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, is retiring at the end of this year, it was announced Friday.

After 2026, the 83-year-old Harper will have the title of CEO Emeritus and remain director of the DMTC board. Harper joined the DMTC in 1977.

In a statement, Harper said, "I am really proud to have been a part of the long and incredibly rich history of Del Mar. This is a special place that transcends horse racing; it’s a unique mix of sport, lifestyle and culture. I have so many great memories about the people I’ve met and worked with and the times I’ve spent here that Del Mar is a part of me.

But I think it is now time for me to step into a different role and I am happy the Board has honored me with the CEO Emeritus position where I can continue to be an advisor while also continuing to serve as a Director.

At the same time, I couldn’t be more thrilled that the Board has chosen Josh to succeed me in the role of CEO. I know he values Del Mar as much as I do and that it is in capable hands under his leadership going forward."

In a press release, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club said of Harper:

“Under Harper's leadership, Del Mar has become one of the industry’s premier destinations, combining world-class racing with innovative marketing, exceptional hospitality and an unmatched fan experience.

During Harper's tenure, Del Mar hosted the Breeders' Cup World Championships for the first time in 2017. The event's overwhelming success led to its return in 2021, 2024 and 2025, further cementing Del Mar's reputation as one of the sport's premier venues.

Harper's career is marked by a deep commitment to Thoroughbred racing and its related charitable and equine health causes. He is a Member of The Jockey Club; past president, Member of Board of Directors, Federation of California Racing Associations; Past President, Director Thoroughbred Racing Association; Chairman, Advisory Board Center for Equine Health, University of California, Davis; Member, Advisory Board, University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program; Director, Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation; Chairman, Winner's Foundation; and a Trustee, Cecil B. deMille Foundation.”

DMTC Chairman of the DMTC David Batchelder stated, "Joe Harper's name and presence have been synonymous with Del Mar for nearly 50 years and his stewardship of this association and this facility has been invaluable to Thoroughbred racing in California and the U.S. Over the years, we witnessed Joe's amazing ability to tackle the challenges associated with this business while fostering the respect and goodwill of the horsemen and women from around the globe, our state and local officials, and his colleagues in the racing industry. The DMTC Board is grateful for his countless contributions."

DMTC President Josh Rubinstein will take over as CEO starting Jan. 1, 2027.

"Joe has been an inspiration and a guiding light to me throughout my career. I am especially appreciative that he is staying on as CEO Emeritus and as a director where we can continue to benefit from his wisdom and leadership. I am honored to build upon the foundation Joe has created and to continue working alongside the best management team in the industry,” Rubinstein said.

“Naming Josh to succeed Joe as CEO serves to reinforce Del Mar’s leadership position within the national racing landscape and we couldn’t be happier to have Josh build on Joe’s tremendous legacy here,” Batchelder added.