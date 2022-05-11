Jewish Federation denounces antisemitic incidents at UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Jewish Federation of San Diego County is asking UC San Diego to address incidents of antisemitism on campus.

Together with Hillel of San Diego, an organization for Jewish students, the Jewish Federation says students currently feel "unsafe and unsupported" after reports of vandalism on campus and a speaker they say has controversial points of view.

According to the Hillel of San Diego, the vandalism included a swastika in the library and defacement of positive Jewish messages posted around campus.

The school responded with a letter of their own, saying they condemn antisemitism and other forms of discrimination.

As for the speaker, the school says he was protected by the First Amendment. However, school officials expressed disappointment in the speaker's points of view saying, "While those speakers have a right to be heard, they do not have a right to be free from criticism."

The federation's president says some students have already met with the school's chancellor in person and feel the response has been positive.

