Jewish Family Service pauses migrant shelter services until further notice

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The local nonprofit Jewish Family Service will be pausing their migrant shelter services until further notice.

JFS' San Diego Rapid Response Network Migrant Shelter Servicesopened in 2018. In the past six years, it has helped over 240 thousand migrants with temporary shelter, food, travel, and more.

Just weeks ago, President Trump signed an executive order that would freeze federal funding for immigration services in sanctuary cities like San Diego.

That order was blocked in the courts and there are still questions about funding moving forward, but some services are still being impacted.

Last month, the CBP One App went dark and because of that, JFS said families and individuals stopped coming to their migrant shelter.

That's when JFS said it was time to pivot.

With the migrant shelter now on pause, the nonprofit said it's now shifting its focus to pro bono immigration legal services because it's seeing a huge demand for them, given the rapid changes to immigration policies in the last month.

JFS said they’re now bolstering their staff and volunteers to offer legal services to as many different groups of migrants as possible, including unaccompanied minors, dreamers, migrants who are about to be deported, and more.

The work will have to be pro bono because Jewish Family Services is tight on money.

The nonprofit said it was allocated $22M last September and has yet to receive a dime.

ABC 10News contacted the White House on Sunday to inquire about the allocation and is still waiting to hear back.