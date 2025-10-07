Jewish Family Service gives free groceries to federal workers during government shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego nonprofits are preparing for the long haul as the government shutdown enters its sixth day. Jewish Family Service is now offering free groceries to federal employees and contractors who may be at risk of missing their next paycheck.

"We recognize this is a new set of folks that need assistance, so we're here to support," said a representative from Jewish Family Service.

Working in coalition with the San Diego Food Bank, Jewish Family Service is providing 40-pound bags filled with pantry staples and fresh produce. The bags will be available every Wednesday until the shutdown ends.

"However long this lasts we will be here every week," the representative said.

This isn't the first time these organizations have stepped up during a government crisis. The two nonprofits provided similar assistance during the last government shutdown in 2018.

Organizers understand the significant impact frozen wages can have on the San Diego community, particularly affecting veterans, active-duty military, and TSA agents.

"If we're able to provide extra food, it might free up resources that would go to things like rent or medical bills," the representative said.

The weekly drive-thru distribution provides "extra food and peace of mind" to those affected. The first distribution is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Jewish Family Service warehouse in Kearny Mesa.

