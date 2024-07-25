January flood victims impacted by rising temperatures, extreme heat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many Southcrest residents are still recovering from January's flooding. Some are even living in unfinished homes, and they are now dealing with the extreme heat.

Gregory Montoya has spent the past six months repairing his home on Beta St. after flood waters ripped through it in January. That means living through this week's dangerous heat with no way to escape it.

"I get so busy doing things, next thing I know, I'm out of breath and dehydrated," said Montoya. "I gotta sit down and drink water."

The heat is creating another problem outside.

"The other concern is all that rain created so much vegetation in the back there where Chollas Creek runs back there, which is city property," said Montoya. "Now it's all dried out, and it's a fire hazard."

Montoya saw a fire break out there earlier this month.

After the floods, Montoya initially stayed in hotels with the country's voucher program until it ended in late June. That left him no choice but to go back home in the middle of renovations.

ABC 10News first met Montoya in 2019, when he sued the City of San Diego over repeated flooding in Southcrest.

He's part of another lawsuit filed by Southcrest residents against the city this year. The lawsuit accuses the city of failing to maintain storm drains in the area, so the residents are seeking $100 million in damages.

"On that day it happened, I was so frustrated knowing it could have been avoided," said Montoya.

Montoya says he needs to make an estimated $500,000 worth of repairs. His flood insurance only covered $80,000, so he's relying on that lawsuit.

ABC 10News contacted the City of San Diego for a statement, but we have not heard back yet.

The attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Southcrest residents says the city has until next Friday to file a response in court.