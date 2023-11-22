'It's a miracle': North County couple survives 350-foot plunge off SR-76

PALA, Calif. (KGTV) - A North County couple is giving thanks after surviving a rainy day crash that saw their truck plunge some 350 feet off a cliff.

“I think we’re both thankful to be alive,” said Olivia Silvaggio, 22.

Three days later, a grateful Silvaggio and boyfriend Julian Reddas, 22, are recounting a harrowing crash early Saturday afternoon.

“It had just rained previously … The roads were slick,” said Reddas.

With Reddas behind the wheel of his 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup, the two were headed west on SR-76, from a camping area near Julian to Vista, to help their pastor with a move.

Just outside Pala, Reddas says he was driving the speed limit when he lost control.

“Curving on a right around the mountain, and I fishtail,” said Reddas.

Reddas say he tried to correct the slide, but the truck dove over the cliff, feet from two wooden crosses.

“First thing that came to mind was Olivia. I didn't want to lose her. I wanted her safe, but thought, ‘This is where we die,’” said Reddas.

“I felt us just going down the side of the hill, and praying to God, ‘Please be with us. Please take care of us,’” said Silvaggio.

Their say the truck rolled three times, landing on its wheels on a slope, for a few seconds.

“Holding onto her the whole time. I look out, and we’re just sliding,” said Reddas.

The truck would roll three or four more times, eventually landing on four wheels, after an estimated 350-foot drop.

“Immediate thought is look to the right, to see if she’s still alive. She is still alive. She had a cut on her head and was bleeding,” said Reddas.

Soon after, some hikers rushed to their aid, calling 911. They were taken to a hospital and remarkably treated for only minor injuries.

“I have bruised ribs, collarbone … whiplash,” said Reddas.

The two credit the Toyota truck, and their faith.

“It’s a miracle. I’m surprised I’m alive. Praise God,” said Silvaggio.

“He had a hand in this. The fact it happened near the two crosses is surreal. It was suppose to be us, but we walk away with just a scratch,” said Reddas.

Reddas didn't have comprehensive insurance for his truck and most of the couple's belongings were damaged.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the couple with expenses.