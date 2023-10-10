Israeli man separated from family during war while serving in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This weekend, Hanan Leberman had his phone on him at all times.

As an observant Jew, this is not normal.

Typically, Leberman would stay away from the news and electronic devices on Friday evening and Saturday.

However, these are not normal times for this man from Israel.

"It's crazy, it's just crazy," said Leberman, while discussing the Hamas−Israel conflict that broke into war on Saturday.

Leberman is in San Diego serving as a cantor for a local synagogue. He is serving here for five weeks.

Leberman is a husband and father of two: A 1-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

His wife and son were in San Diego with him and his daughter up until Thursday, when they returned to Jerusalem just before Hamas attacked.

Lederman and his wife keep in touch as much as possible, but oftentimes she hangs up abruptly as bomb sirens ring out.

"I know that there is about a minute and a half I have to wait before the sirens stop and, in that time, I'm in a state of like paralyzed shock. Like 'What is happening?'" said Leberman.

Leberman is in the reserves and expected to fly back next Wednesday.

"I wanna go back and be with my family, and I don't want to bring my daughter back to a war zone, and that leaves me in a really difficult situation... When do I go back? How do I go back?" said Leberman.