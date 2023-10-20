Israel music festival heartbreak inspires giving campaign in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Amid the Israel-Hamas War, an effort is underway in San Diego to help with the humanitarian crisis in the region.

That fateful day, among the thousands that flocked to Israel's Supernova Music Festival, just a few miles from Gaza, were several close friends of David, who asked us not to use his last name.

As the Hamas attack played out, gunmen surrounded the festival on our sides. A close friend and his teenage daughter were in the line of fire.

“He was killed by a grenade, while he had dove on his daughter … and saved her life. She sustained some pretty severe internal damage,” said David.

Also at the festival was that friend's niece and her fiance.

‘They went missing for two days. We thought they were taken hostage. They ended up finding their bodies riddled with bullets. She was four months pregnant,” said David.

David knows of dozens others killed or kidnapped at the festival. Their final voicemails to loved ones, haunt him.

“They're saying, ‘We don't know what's going on. We love you. They are all around us. They’re coming for us. They’re coming for us,’” said David. “It’s hard to imagine the terror they were going through.”

That heartbreak is now fueling a determination to help.

David, who lives in Orange County, but has family and business ties to San Diego, has launched a donation campaign in both counties. He's working to purchase supplies most in need, from medical supplies and blankets to diapers and wipes, for everybody in the region impacted by the humanitarian crisis.

“Trying to be holistic about this whole situation. Both sides are suffering,” said David.

Friend and San Diegan Lea Saslav, a publicist, is helping with the campaign.

“These are for people who are in immediate need. We’re talking about children who are now orphans, parents who are displaced, families without homes, and animals who are suffering,” said Saslav.

So far David has raised tens of thousands of dollars, allowing him to buy supplies for dozens of shipments by air and directly from manufacturers.

“It's a call of duty, because we can't be there … If this is what we can do, then this is what we’re going to do,” said David.

Right now, because of security concerns with relief shipments in the impacted area, David says donations of physical items aren't be accepted.

Anyone who wants more information on his campaign can email emergencypeaceproject@gmail.com.