Investigators seek public’s help identifying suspect in 2024 Oceanside homicide

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the Oceanside Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to the 2024 killing of 65-year-old Brent Bielby.

Bielby was killed Oct. 4, 2024, in the 1300 block of South Myers Street in Oceanside. The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 175 pounds, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers. He has long braided black hair, brown eyes and is missing an upper tooth.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a light gray hoodie, a gray trucker hat with a white mermaid logo, dark cargo pants and dark shoes.

Surveillance footage captured the man later that day, around 4:30 p.m., getting off an Amtrak train in the city of Irvine. San Diego County Crime Stoppers said he was last seen walking northbound on Barranca Parkway. Authorities have advised the public not to approach the suspect, as he is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4537 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website here.